Chris Jericho praises AEW wrestler's performance on Dynamite with humorous Instagram post

This wrestler is easily one of the rising stars in AEW right now

Does the Instagram post justify Le Champion's opinion? Take a look and have your say

Is Jericho correct in his assessment? (Pic Source: AEW)

Chris Jericho is probably had the best several months of his career in a long time. His signing with AEW has been a second coming for the former WWE Superstar, which has been filled with entertaining promos and excellent character work. The resurgence also has to do with a formation of a heel stable, The Inner Circle, that is easily one of the more popular stables in pro wrestling right now.

In numerous interviews in the past, Jericho has spoken of the need to put over younger stars and elevate them. One star, in particular, is Sammy Guevara. Jericho has praised Guevara in the past and believed that he would be a star in the years to come. With that being said, he even congratulated Guevara's performance on AEW Dynamite.

Guevara, in a bit of improvisation, took the mic and sang along with MJF to Jericho's theme song, Judas. It's fair that Guevara has all the characteristics of a star with in-ring ability, creative character work, and just god-given charisma. But a singer he is not, though Le Champion's post says otherwise.

Sammy is one of the brighter stars to come out of AEW and Jericho sees the spark in him that will send him to greater heights. But it's doubtful a Grammy lies in his future.