Chris Jericho reacts to fan calling him 'COVID GOD', reveals result of 12th test

AEW Superstar Chris Jericho recently found himself surrounded with controversies after pictures of his recent Fozzy Concert circulated all over the internet. Despite claiming that all the required testing procedures were in place ahead of the concert, the pictures made it seem like the fans were not really socially distancing.

Chris Jericho, who recently adopted the name 'Demo God' following the viewership war between AEW and NXT in key demographics, was called 'COVID God' by one of the fans on Twitter.

Chris Jericho was quick to notice this comment and immediately replied by saying that he has tested negative for COVID-19 for a total to 12 times. Here's what Chris Jericho had to say,

"Sorry pal. Tested Negative w the swab for the 12th time…"

Sorry pal. Tested Negative w the swab for the 12th time.... 😉💋 https://t.co/Gkh1N93Nmw — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 14, 2020

As for Chris Jericho continuing to work for the AEW, the Superstar has fortunately tested negative ahead of the recent two tapings. That said, a lot of people were tested positive for the virus after testing negative initially.

Chris Jericho and his current run in AEW

Chris Jericho is arguably the biggest name on the AEW roster, and he has done his job well in bringing attention to the brand. Most recently, he has been involved in a feud with AEW Superstar Orange Cassidy.

It all started when both Superstars were engaged in a debate, and Eric Bischoff declared Cassidy as the winner. This enraged Jericho, especially after Cassidy went on to claim that he can embarrass the former champion.

Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy locked horns in the main event of Dynamite this week that saw the latter picking a huge victory. In a recent interview, Jericho stated that AEW needs to create new Superstars and he has been doing his bit for the cause.

"We're building Darby, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy, making them into stars because they will have to do main events for us in the near future. I can't be on top forever, nor do I want to be but I sure do love working with these guys."

Talking about Darby Allin, Chris Jericho ended up comparing the AEW star to Jeff Hardy. He also went on to say that he believes Allin can be one of the biggest Superstars in the future. In addition, Chris Jericho also did everything in his power to hype up Orange Cassidy ahead of their in-ring encounter.