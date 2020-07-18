Former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were close to signing a deal with AEW back in 2019. However, they chose to re-sign with WWE at the last-minute that reportedly made Chris Jericho and several other AEW Superstars very unhappy.

During their recent appearance on Talk'N Show podcast that also featured Ryan Satin, Anderson and Gallows revealed that they were in talks with the Youngs Bucks and Kenny Omega for almost six months. They even had plans in place for their debut in AEW, but things were changed last minute. It was Triple H who convinced them to sign an extension with WWE instead.

As reported by Fightful Select, AEW Superstar Chris Jericho was unhappy with the decision made by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. He believed that the deal was almost done. It's been reported that they were friendly ahead of the contract situation, but no recent updates on their relationship have been confirmed.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows on AEW's reaction to them re-signing with WWE

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows admitted during their interview that WWE offered them a lot more money and few backstage promises. In the end, they succumbed to the multi-million deal and revealed that so regret their decision.

Talking about the impact of the failure of their AEW deal, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows admitted that there was tension between them and their friends in AEW.

“We have other friends in that company, we don’t have to drop a bunch of names. It’s not that kind of an interview, but it’s not hard to figure out. A friend who is in a high power position there and wrestler who was like, ‘what the fuck, guys?’ I think that he’s still a little offended by it and my answer to him, if he ever hears this or reads the transcript, was none of this was ever personal. We appreciated the offer and everything everyone was trying to do for us."

"It was clearly just a business decision. We’re looking at a five-year deal as opposed to a two-year deal with maybe a one-year option. When you start calculating that money and where you’re going to be in five years, especially with ‘you’re gonna be here for the full term’ and there’s plans for you after and all that. You’re stacking millions and millions and millions and millions up against, ultimately a smaller figure."

"A mistake was made, but there was logic behind it. It wasn’t to be harmful or spiteful or back-door anybody. It was truly, honestly a business decision to do what we thought was best for our families.”

BREAKING: The Good Brothers have SIGNED with IMPACT Wrestling and they're going to be LIVE on PPV at #Slammiversary!



ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H

Later in the conversation, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows admitted that their decision made The Young Bucks look like they couldn't pull off a done deal. However, they also cleared that all of them have made amends since then.