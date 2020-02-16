Chris Jericho responds to criticism of fan-favorite AEW Tag Team

Who will win this match? (Pic Source: AEW Twitter)

He now calls himself 'Le Champion', but there is a reason why he gets to give himself his own monikers. Chris Jericho has earned that right after being in the business for more than 30 years; he has been in the ring with the very best, and it would be an understatement to say that he's seen a 'few things'.

Responding to a Twitter user's critique of Dave Meltzer's constant praise of The Young Bucks, Jericho said that both Matt and Nick Jackson have great in-ring psychology. He also mentioned that while they are different from the past, he finds their matches riveting.

Nick and Matt actually have excellent psychology in my opinion. Albeit it is different to the psychology and styles of the past, but in 2020 I find their matches riveting. https://t.co/HBadTEPzb2 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 16, 2020

Some in the wrestling industry have disputed the fact that The Young Bucks command a legion of fans, and believe that they are not necessarily the best Tag Team in the world. A few have even said that there is an over-reliance on high spots rather than in-ring psychology.

But as Jericho has pointed out, their style is just different; it is in fact a sign of evolution as things have changed since wrestling became popular.

The Young Bucks are easily one of the more popular Tag Teams in AEW. They will have a chance to prove that on the next episode of AEW Dynamite when they take part in the Tag Team Battle Royal for a chance to face the AEW World Tag Team Champions at Revolution.