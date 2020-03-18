Chris Jericho reveals possible suspect behind the AEW World title theft

Jericho's title belt was stolen soon after he won it at AEW All Out.

The incident made waves across social media and garnered tons of media coverage for AEW.

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho recently opened up about his AEW World title belt theft on the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho.

Jericho won the belt at AEW All Out 2019 by defeating "Hangman" Adam Page. The belt was stolen from his limo soon after, while he was having dinner at a local Longhorn Steakhouse.

While talking about the theft, Jericho said that he has a suspect in mind. He made it clear that he's not accusing anyone and it is just something that he thinks could have happened. He added that the driver must have realized that the belt could fetch quite a handsome amount, and then brought an accomplice to get hold of the title.

"In my opinion, I think we got picked up. I think the bag went in there. The driver said, 'that's kind of interesting. What could be in that?' I think when he drove back to the airport to return the incorrect luggage, I think he might have taken a quick glance at it, saw the shiny gold, thought it was quite expensive, which it turns out it was very expensive, legit $30,000. Then, called an accomplice to come meet him in the parking lot of the LongHorn."

Jericho continued:

"He went inside to stall and kill time, to ask the lame question [of whether his home is an apartment building or house] while the accomplice opened up the back of the limo, and the flowers fell out because he didn't know they were in there, grabbed the title, and split. The driver mysteriously finds it missing, comes in, and knows that he's not lying because he never stole it. His fingerprints aren't anywhere they weren't supposed to be."

He added:

"I'm sure the accomplice may have been wearing gloves because the CSI never found anything or maybe the CSI had DNA samples out the wazoo, but they were all in on it too! I don't know."

Jericho's missing title belt was found days later. The Tallahassee Police Department posted a picture of the belt on their official Twitter handle but the post was deleted later. Reportedly, a guy named Frank Price found the title belt on the side of a road and handed it over to the police.

Jericho went on to defend the title belt successfully against the likes of Cody, Scorpio Sky, and Darby Allin. At AEW Revolution, Le Champion was finally dethroned by Jon Moxley, who became the second AEW World Champion by defeating him in the main event of the night.

Jericho's title reign was an incredibly successful one as his star power made sure that AEW would get as much coverage as it possibly could during the first few months of its existence. The title belt theft incident made waves for days on end, only helping Jericho and AEW garner more views.