Chris Jericho reveals other potential names that were considered for The Inner Circle

Chris Jericho was live last night on his Saturday Night Special where he interacted with fans and answered their questions. The former AEW Champion was asked about his faction The Inner Circle. Jericho opened up about the origins of the faction and who came up with the name.

Jericho went on to reveal another name he had considered for the faction as well as an idea Tony Khan had for it. Jericho finished off by saying that in his opinion, the Inner Circle were already one of the greatest factions of all time:

That was me that came up with Inner Circle. My original idea for it was 'The Fist' because there's five of us [like there are five fingers]. 1-2-3-4-5: The Fist. And then I said something about the Inner Circle on a Being The Elite thing that I did, and Matt and Nick were like, 'Inner Circle is a great name.' I went, 'Yeah, maybe it is.' I think Tony had another name too... He had an idea as well, he wanted it to be like a band. Like, Chris Jericho and the Conspirators or whatever the hell it was. Inner Circle seemed to fit, and it's definitely one of the greatest factions of all time. I love being a part of it. H/T: WINC

Chris Jericho and his feud with Orange Cassidy

Phew, I didn't know how much money it was. — Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) August 13, 2020

Chris Jericho is currently feuding with Orange Cassidy in AEW. Jericho won their first match on the second night of Fyter Fest. Things continued to escalate after Orange Cassidy gave the Inner Circle an orange juice shower, drenching them and destroying Chris Jericho's precious white jacket.

Jericho demanded a match against Cassidy but before that could happen, they met in a debate on AEW which Cassidy won by decision of guest moderator Eric Bischoff.

As for the rematch between Jericho and Orange Cassidy last week, Orange Cassidy ended up winning the match, making them 1-1 in head-to-head singles matches. We don't yet know for sure that there will be a rubber match between the two men but there's a good chance of it happening.