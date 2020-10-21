Chris Jericho reveals that he does not receive any WWE Network royalties

Chris Jericho is currently part of the All Elite Wrestling roster. However, the former WWE world champion can be watched regularly by a paying audience on the WWE Network.

Even though WWE claims money for the Network, it appears that many of the stars who are the focus are not paid any royalties.

Chris Jericho was recently joined on the Talk is Jericho podcast by former U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang. The two men were able to talk about an array of topics, including WWE's product at present.

Chris Jericho and the WWE Network

The topic of WWE "misclassifying" their athletes eventually came up on the podcast. It allowed the former WWE star to reveal that despite there being hundreds of his matches to watch behind a payment screen on the Network, he doesn't receive a penny in royalties.

"In my opinion, this really does have to change, and this is no ill will towards the WWE. It's just the way it is. You just said all of these things. The fact, even, that they can show all of my matches on their Network that people pay for and I don't get a dime of a royalty, it makes no sense. It's not how normal business, normal entertainment [or] the normal world works."

Chris Jericho went on to reveal that he still gets royalties for a movie that he was part of a decade ago. With that in mind, he questioned the fairness of not receiving some kind of compensation along for his work the Network.

"Well, you do get royalties for that, whatever the percentage of that is, but what we're talking about that really gets to me, like I said, I did a movie called 'MacGruber' ten years ago. I was in it for two minutes. I still get residual checks. They're not a lot. $20, $15 [or] $50, but I'm still getting residuals from being on that movie. Here I am with probably 100 matches on The Network and getting nothing. I don't see the fairness in that if that's the right word." (via Wrestling Inc)

Andrew Yang noted that this was something that he was hoping to change in the near future. He wants to make pro-wrestling part of the Screen Actors Guild, which would mean that all on-screen stars are protected.