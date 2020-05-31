Chris Jericho reveals his thoughts on adding a female member in The Inner Circle

The Inner Circle

AEW star recently Chris Jericho went live on Youtube for the latest edition of Saturday Night Special. The stream lasted just over 90 minutes, and Jericho answered tons of fan questions in that period. A fan asked Jericho whether he would ever recruit a female member in The Inner Circle, and suggested that Britt Baker would be a good fit in his faction. Here's what the former AEW World Champion had to say to this:

I would be open to it, I would be open to having a sixth member in The Inner Circle.

Jericho then compared the stable to Iron Maiden, the legendary English Heavy Metal band, and stated that he would like to keep his stable to the original five members for as long as he can.

I think the longer we can keep The Inner Circle just the five of us, 'cause we are already the greatest faction in wrestling history, and I say that with complete confidence and humbleness, because there isn't a better one.

Chris Jericho's faction has been wreaking havoc on Dynamite for a long time now

Jericho formed The Inner Circle on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite, with the faction consisting of himself, Jake Hager, Ortiz & Santana, and Sammy Guevara. The faction has done pretty well for itself so far. They had an incredibly entertaining Stadium Stampede match against The Elite at Double Or Nothing 2020, which was widely praised by fans and critics.