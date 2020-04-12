Chris Jericho reveals why he did commentary on AEW Dynamite

Why did Chris Jericho want to be on commentary on this week's Dynamite?

Jericho revealed if he wants to do more commentary in the future.

Chris Jericho

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was once again pre-taped from QT Marshall's gym in Georgia. The show itself was quite good despite the limitations faced by AEW and one interesting aspect of it saw former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho on commentary. Jericho did a fantastic job and can definitely transition into the role full-time someday far ahead in the future if that's what he wants.

Jericho went live for a Q&A on Facebook once again last night and he addressed doing commentary on Dynamite, revealing that this was the first time he had commentated on an entire show and also revealed the decision why he wanted to do commentary. Here's what he said:

It was pretty fun. I've never commentated on a whole show before. The reason why I wanted to do it was just to have a presence on the show. As we kind of put a hold on so many things including "Blood & Guts," so I wanted to be on the show and provide a little energy, just in case. You know we are working in front of eight people, 10 people all strategically spaced apart of course. H/T: WINC

Jericho went on to reveal that while he was on commentary, he chanelled his favourites - Bobby Heenan and Jesse Ventura. Jericho also responded to a question from a fan, saying that he would consider moving to commentary after retiring, whenever that may be.