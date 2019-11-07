Chris Jericho runs down another infamous WWE storyline on AEW Dynamite

The Painmaker left an emotional bruise after tonight's AEW Dynamite

Le Champion insults WWE creative over "We the People"

Jake Hager, formerly WWE's Jack Swagger, debuted for All Elite Wrestling a few months ago. Aligning himself with Chris Jericho, he joined the Inner Circle as their silent hitman.

Now a more serious and stoic hired hand, the Bellator fighter has already made a huge impact, as he's managed to save Jericho's title reign once already. When officially introducing Hager as part of his group, AEW fans began chanting "We the People" over and over again, clearly fans of Hager's work in his previous company.

Jericho immediately shut that down, however, exclaiming, "We the People sucks! It's dead and buried! It was a stupid idea from bad creative and all that's gone now!" Jericho would send another shot at WWE's creative during tonight's AEW Dynamite.

Chris Jericho brings up the horrifying Katie Vick storyline

One of, if not the worst storylines ever thought up by WWE creative was the Katie Vick angle. Kane was in a heated feud with Triple H at the time, and The Game attempted to do whatever he could to shake the Big Red Machine.

That included accusing Kane of some pretty terrible acts. Necrophilia, mainly. And when he tried to give the WWE Universe proof, it was just a short video of himself dressed like Kane getting inside a coffin with a mannequin.

Everyone has gone after this story as one of the worst to have ever grace the squared circle. When Jericho saw an opportunity to both take a shot at the WWE and joke about, what's at this point an inner joke with those in the know, he couldn't refuse.

Chris Jericho boo-urnsing the crowd chants leading to a Katie Vick burial is tremendous banter. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rQs1EqXiad — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) November 7, 2019

Thanks to a rude remark by Cody earlier in the night, the AEW Charlotte crowd was chanting an insult that we sadly can't repeat here. However, he grabbed a microphone and claimed he couldn't hear what the fans were saying. "Stupid cool" he guessed at first, before settling on "Stupid...Katie Vick?"

Jericho then made sure to clean his hands of that dreaded story, stating that he had nothing to do with it. As we continue through these Wednesday Night Wars, Jericho will continue to take shots at their competitor. We've heard him take subtle jabs at NXT recently, so a comment like this isn't exactly unexpected.

