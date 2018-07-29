Chris Jericho Explains The Main Event of "Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea"

Chris Jericho is setting up his wrestling cruise, which will leave in October, to sell out and put on an amazing show by providing a huge main event. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jericho revealed that the main event will feature him teaming with The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll, and Cody Rhodes. Since Jericho is the main person who has invested the most into this cruise, it makes sense that he would want to blow everyone away with an amazing match at the end.

Jericho has been widely successful outside of the WWE, winning the IWGP Intercontinental Championship from Tetsuya Naito. Jericho also touched on the differences he saw between WWE and his new home in Japan:

"It’s very cool to go back to Japan, where I started, and be part of this worldwide growth of New Japan,” said Jericho, “There are no real restrictions on what I can do in New Japan. We did the original beatdown with Kenny and got some blood going, which you never see in the WWE nowadays, and we did the press conference where I was swearing and attacking reporters. You can’t do that in WWE, but you can in Japan. Just to have those shackles released, it just felt like all of these things led to more of a Bruiser Brody character than a Shawn Michaels-type vibe.”

When asked about the idea of the six-man tag, Jericho said “I needed a main event and I’d been talking with the Bucks about doing something with them, and Nick Jackson was the one who said, ‘Why don’t the three of us team up and face Kenny, Marty, and Cody?’”

Jericho announcing on Twitter that The Young Bucks will be joining the main event.

Jericho's cruise is shaping up to be a massive event, and not just because of the six-man tag recently announced. The cruise will also feature live Talk is Jericho podcasts, a RIng of Honor tournament, and matches that will have Ring of Honor stars taking on IWGP stars. The cruise will embark in October of 2018.