Chris Jericho says Karrion Kross is going to be a big star in WWE

Chris Jericho has never been shy to share his opinion and is a straight shooter in the most real sense. When asked about NXT's newest star Karrion Kross on the Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho felt that Kross had great potential.

Chris Jericho felt that Karrion Kross is going to be very BIG in WWE

Chris Jericho said that the overall presentation of Karrion Kross and Scarlett was great from their look to their in-ring entrance. He said:

"I think, over time, as he's get to become a better worker, I think, he's going to be very, very big in the WWE. But they need to get him out of NXT. I think it would be better to just have him in the WWE. But they got to build him up as they do but I think he's going to be a big star."

You can watch the segment at 1:02:41 in the video below

It's true that Karrion Kross a.k.a. Killer Kross's arrival in WWE NXT has been great so far. His pairing with Scarlett has certainly been perfect booking and enhanced the overall presentation.

Chris Jericho's praise doesn't come easily, and he might not be far off the mark regarding Kross's future.

