Chris Jericho says he kissed The Undertaker on the cheek

Chris Jericho tried to convince Undertaker to let him kiss him on the lips

Chris Jericho, in his own words, was very loaded at the time

Chris Jericho and Undertaker got a little closer (Pic Source: WWE)

Chris Jericho and The Undertaker go way back. Both men have had stellar careers, with Undertaker seemingly retiring from in-ring competition. During his Saturday Night Special on Facebook, Chris Jericho was asked to share any funny Undertaker stories. He recounted the time he tried to convince The Phenom to let him kiss him on the lips.

Chris Jericho was allowed to kiss The Undertaker on the cheek in Tokyo

Chris Jericho recounts that WWE was in Tokyo and taped both RAW and SmackDown back-to-back. They went out to Roppongi, which is the big party district. Chris Jericho said:

"I was super loaded, as you can imagine. There might have been some other narcotics involved, maybe. Me and Taker were sitting at the back of the bar, kind of, in the private area. And I just had it in my mind that I had to convince Undertaker to let me kiss him..on the lips.And I spent like an hour. I was like, 'Dude, let me kiss you once. Come Onnnn.' And he finally allowed me to kiss him on the cheek. That was his compromise."

You can watch the segment at 48:22 in the video below

Chris Jericho said he sat on the Undertaker's lap, hugged him, and kissed him on the cheek. The more Chris Jericho reveals his past exploits, the crazier the stories seem to get. It's probably to say that there is never a dull moment with Chris Jericho.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.