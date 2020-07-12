Chris Jericho says Titus O'Neil was one of the most unsafe wrestlers he has worked with

Chris Jericho

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho recently answered a string of fan questions on the latest edition of Saturday Night Special on his official Youtube channel. The former AEW World Champion was asked by a fan to name the most unsafe wrestler he has ever worked with

"Christian's bodyguard was Tyson Tomko, his finish was very hard to take. Titus O'Neil too, the guy would just throw you, with no direction and with no care on how you're going to land."

Chris Jericho on unsafe workers:

Chris Jericho's multiple in-ring collisions with Tomko back in 2004

Tyson Tomko was Christian's sidekick back in the mid-2000s, when Jericho was a mainstay in WWE. Tomko made his main roster debut soon after WrestleMania 20, and helped Christian defeat Jericho on an episode of RAW. The alliance lasted for over a year, before Christian was drafted to SmackDown in mid-2005.

Titus O'Neil has been with WWE for over a decade at this point. Over the course of his stint in WWE, Titus has formed alliances with several wrestlers, including Heath Slater, Darren Young, and Apollo Crews.

One of his most notable moments came at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, when he tripped and slid under the ring while rushing to the squared circle during the free-for-all. The visual was quickly turned into a meme and Titus made waves on social media for days on end following the botch.