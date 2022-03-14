Chris Jericho points out his WrestleMania match that did not make any sense

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho feels his triple threat match against Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit at WrestleMania 2000 did not make any sense.

Initially at WrestleMania 2000, Chris Jericho was scheduled to be part of the main event where Triple H defended his WWE Championship against The Rock, The Big Show, and Mick Foley. Jericho was removed from the match and put in a triple threat encounter against Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit.

The triple threat match saw the three men compete for the Intercontinental Championship and European Championship. The match ended with Benoit and Jericho winning the two titles respectively.

Jericho recently spoke on the Kurt Angle Show and noted that the European title should have been the first one to pick up.

“Why would you have the Intercontinental Championship decided first, which was a famous legendary belt, and the European title second, which is not as high up. I remember going to Pat (Patterson) and saying, ‘We should change the order of who wins first or who wins the titles. If you want me to win last, put the Intercontinental Title on me and the European on Chris. If you want it to stay the same, have me win the European first.'” - said Y2J. (h/t Fightful)

The former World Heavyweight Champion stated that he agreed to compete as the wrestlers did not have any power at the time.

“I wasn’t trying to politic for the Intercontinental Championship, although it would come across that way. I was like, ‘I can’t talk to Vince about this because he’s going to think I’m trying to politic for the Intercontinental Championship.’ I went to talk to Pat because he’s smart about what’s going on. ‘Ah, it doesn’t matter. It’s what Vince wants to do, it’s not worth fighting for.’ None of us had any power at the time anyway, so I just did it. I remember thinking, ‘it makes no f*cking sense!’” - continued Jericho. (h/t Fightful)

Chris Jericho explains the difference between AEW and WWE

Former WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho pointed out the biggest difference between WWE and AEW.

Y2J spoke on The Kurt Angle Show and explained that AEW gives wrestlers much more freedom to work compared to Vince McMahon's company. He took the example of his match against Kenny Omega to back up the statement.

“I think the biggest difference right out of the gate is [AEW] is our company. That’s what really appealed to me to go there in the first place. I went to New Japan between WWE and AEW and the first match I had was with Kenny Omega in the Tokyo Dome and I remember when we did the beatdown angle for it, Kenny got color and I was like, because we can’t do color in WWE, this needs this type of intensity,” Jericho said, regarding the biggest difference between AEW and WWE.

