Chris Jericho sends one final warning to top AEW star ahead of Dynamite

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 02:38 IST SHARE

Chris Jericho (left) will face Jungle Boy (right) on tonight's Dynamite

Ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, reigning AEW World Champion Chris Jericho took to his official Twitter and Instagram handle in order to send one last warning to his final opponent of 2019 in the form of The Jurassic Express' Jungle Boy.

How Chris Jericho vs Jungle Boy came about?

For the past few weeks, All Elite Wrestling has been building a feud between Chris Jericho's Inner Circle faction and The Jurrasic Express. Apart from teasing a feud between Jake Hager and Luchasauras, AEW also let Jungle Boy step up to their world champion Chris Jericho and set up a singles match between the pair for the final episode of Dynamite.

Chris Jericho sends a final warning to Jungle Boy

The year 2019 has been immense for Chris Jericho, who aside from his work with New Japan Pro Wrestling, has also made a huge impact on the newly inaugurated All Elite Wrestling promotion.

Having won the AEW World Championship by defeating Hangman Page earlier in the year, Jericho has also shared the ring with the likes of Kenny Omega, Scorpio Sky, Darby Allin, and even IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, as well.

Jericho, however, is now looking forward to closing out 2019 in the most dominant way possible, as Le Champion will look to make easy work out of Jungle Boy in his final match of 2019 and prior to their showdown, the AEW World Champion took to Twitter and sent the following message to Jungle Boy: