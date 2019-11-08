Chris Jericho shoots on Cody Rhodes ahead of Full Gear AEW Title match (Exclusive)

Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes are in quite the heated rivalry in AEW

It may or may not be the main event of Full Gear but there's certainly no denying that there's something special about the build up for Chris Jericho's big AEW Title defence against Cody Rhodes.

The last week of AEW television provided us with what many are calling one of the greatest promos ever from Cody and Jericho fired back with a hilarious riff of a previous video that spotlighted Cody's drive and desire to become a world champion.

But how does Chris Jericho really feel going into the AEW World Title match at Full Gear and what are his honest thoughts about Cody? I was lucky enough to find out when I recently interviewed Chris Jericho and I was able to ask him, here's what he said.

This brings me to you and Cody at Full Gear. Are you looking forward to wrestling someone like Cody who’s a big player in the company, a big player in the industry and it’s for a major title. What are your thoughts going into that?

Jericho: He is a big player in the industry and a big player in the company but he’s not bigger than I am in the industry, so yeah. Cody’s great, he’s doing a great job, he’s one of the most popular performers in the company right now. He’s won a lot of matches, he knows what he’s doing, he knows how to get himself over and so do I.So, I think that’s one of the reasons why in the first four weeks Cody is probably one of the most popular, if not the most popular angle on the show because you’ve got two guys who know exactly what to do with the TV time we have to get over to the max.

It’s not necessarily what happens inside the ring, it’s outside the ring, and we’ve been building it perfectly. So, it’s going to be huge, it’s going to be a huge match for us, basically our first official Pay-Per-View, the first official defence of the AEW Championship with the golden child, entitled Cody Rhodes against ‘Le Champion’ Chris Jericho.

As you can see Chris Jericho is surprisingly full of praise for Cody, but still managed to get the odd little insult in there, like 'golden boy' and 'entitled' as well as suggesting that he's still bigger than Cody in the industry.

