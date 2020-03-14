Chris Jericho takes a shot at WWE for airing shows from the Performance Center

Chris Jericho

With All Elite Wrestling announcing a change of location for the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite, former AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho, didn't seem to waste much time, as he took a shot another shot at WWE for airing their shows live from the Performance Center.

Due to the massive coronavirus outbreak, WWE recently decided to shift their shows to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and as seen, this past Wednesday's edition of WWE NXT also aired live from the WWE PC, as well. With SmackDown Live also set to air live from the Performance Center, next week's "3:16" special edition of Monday Night RAW is also expected to make a change in location.

As for All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan's promotion recently also announced a change of location due to the coronavirus pandemic, as next week's Dynamite will now shift from Rochester, New York to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Reacting to the change of location, Chris Jericho took to Instagram and once again took aim at WWE, this time claiming that Daily's Place (AEW Dynamite's relocated arena) is a better place than the WWE Performance Center.

What's next for Chris Jericho?

Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle faction will face The Elite in a Blood and Guts Match within a few weeks' time on AEW Dynamite.