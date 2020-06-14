Chris Jericho takes a shot at WWE for not being included in Intercontinental Championship promo

Chris Jericho was a nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion but didn't seem to be in WWE's showreel

Chris Jericho is considered as one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions but didn't find a place in the promo.

The former WWE Superstar takes a shot a WWE (Image courtesy: WWE/AEW)

It's probably old news by now but AJ Styles is the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. In accordance, WWE released a new video that highlighted all the former WWE IC Champions who made the belt for what it is and its rich history. A Twitter user pointed out that Chris Jericho was not included in the reel, which Jericho replied cheekily with a 'who?'

Chris Jericho was a 9-time WWE Intercontinental Champion

If the WWE Universe were to look in the record books, Jericho has won the WWE IC Championship the most number of times with only The Miz behind him with eight. In an apparent oversight, WWE didn't include Jericho in the highlight reel of past IC Champions.

Chris Jericho is now working for AEW and is practically one of the faces of the product on TNT. His time in WWE is well documented, and Le Champion is currently enjoying a rebirth in the upstart promotion. He recently brutally attacked Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite and could be in a match with him down the line.

Why was Jericho excluded from the promo? At the moment, it's unclear at this point, and any answer would only be mere speculation.