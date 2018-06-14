WWE/Indie News: Chris Jericho teases the possibility of teaming up with The Young Bucks

Are we on the verge of witnessing another historic pairing?

Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks are confirmed to appear at the Jericho Cruise

What’s the story?

On the latest episode of Being The Elite, Matt and Nick Jackson—The Young Bucks—along with new IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho seemingly teased the possibility of teaming up for Chris Jericho’s upcoming Cruise of Jericho.

In case you didn’t know…

Former six-time WWE World Champion Jericho is all set to host the inaugural Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, in 2018. The event will begin on 27th October 2018 and is going to be a five-day cruise from Miami to the Bahamas.

Jericho himself has confirmed the news that the event will be hosted by WWE’s legendary commentator Jim Ross and will also feature many special guests.

Jericho’s band Fozzy will also perform during the event along with other bands such as Kyng, Phil Campbell and the bastard sons and much more. The event will also feature comedy by Jim Breuer and Killing The Town Podcast with Lance Storm and Cyrus.

The heart of the matter

During The Young Bucks’ latest episode of Being The Elite, Professional Wrestling veteran Jericho finally made his much-anticipated BTE debut and immediately went on to tease forming a trio with the dynamic duo of Matt and Nick Jackson.

While interacting with each other, Jericho and The Jackson Brothers went on to suggest a few names for their trio and subsequently came up with names such as “The Bucks of Jericho”, “Y2Jacksons”, and even “The Bucks of Jericho and Y2Jacksons.

Jericho eventually took it to his official Instagram handle recently and confirmed that the trio of Y2J and The Young Bucks will be officially known as The Bucks of Jericho and we could very possibly witness this dream team in action on the Jericho Cruise for the very first time.

What’s next?

In the past, The Young Bucks have formed some absolutely astonishing trio tag teams of all time, along with the likes of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Adam Cole and currently with the like of Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll as well.

The formation of The Bucks of Jericho also promises to be another hugely popular trio and fans couldn’t be more excited regarding this pairing.

Are you excited with Chris Jericho joining forces with the Young Bucks? Sound off in the comments section below!