Chris Jericho wants AEW and NJPW to work together; asks both parties to put aside 'feelings and egos'

On the second night of Wrestle Kingdom 14, Chris Jericho secured a hard-fought win over Hiroshi Tanahashi and in doing so, prevented The Ace from challenging for the AEW World Championship in the near future (which he said he would if he won).

However, in his post-match press conference, the veteran stated that the "forbidden door" to a potential working relationship between AEW and NJPW might be closed but Le Champion has asked both parties to put aside their feelings and egos and come to an agreement.

Chris Jericho's win over Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Tokyo Dome

After several months of intense build-up between the pair, Chris Jericho finally made his return to a New Japan Pro Wrestling ring on the second night of Wrestle Kingdom 14. Upon his comeback, Jericho also brought the AEW World Championship along with him.

Jericho and Tanahashi put together a classic at the Tokyo Dome with the former making The Ace tap out to his Liontamer submission manoeuver. With Y2J's win over the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, it was also confirmed that the forbidden portal has been closed as Tanahashi will not be challenging for the AEW World Title after all.

Chris Jericho wants AEW and NJPW to work together

In his post-match interview at Wrestle Kingdom 14, Chris Jericho asked everyone to put aside their hurt feelings and egos, as Le Champion wants both AEW and NJPW to come to an agreement and work alongside each other.

"The forbidden door is closed, but I don't think it needs to be closed." "Put aside all of the hurt feelings and egos." Chris Jericho wants AEW and NJPW to work together. #NJWK14 #WrestleKingdom14 pic.twitter.com/3ovoCMqfad — Jim Valley (@JimValley) January 5, 2020

Jericho also took to Twitter later on and claimed that he would like to see a rematch between Tanahashi and himself down the line in All Elite Wrestling with the AEW World Title on the line: