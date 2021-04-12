"My favorite WrestleMania match by far" - AEW star on his contest with Shawn Michaels

Chris Jericho has stated that his WrestleMania match with Shawn Michaels is his favorite match from The Show of Shows.

Stone Cold Steve Austin said on his Broken Skull Sessions show that the match between Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 19 was one of the best matches he's seen.

Jericho spoke glowingly about Michaels and the match at The Show of Shows, calling it his favorite WrestleMania match by far:

"Shawn was one of my three all-time heroes - Ricky Steamboat, Owen Hart, Shawn Michaels, those are the guys I modeled my initial career after, (my) style. And I remember thinking, 'Please don't change this (clasps both hands in a prayer)' and a month or two months before, (they said) 'We're going with Shawn vs. Chris at WrestleMania.' I said, 'Oh my gosh, this is like a dream.' And the idea I came up with was a shoot. Shawn was my 'hero' - a hero, influence, whatever. It was almost like a Kung-Fu master who teaches the student and the student thinks he can beat the master. And we created a really cool story. And so we got into that ring and people wanted to see that match and we gave them a match that they will never forget. And to me that was my favorite WrestleMania match, by far, times a million."

Jericho revealed that he came up with the ending of the match, while Michaels figured out the start of the match. He said the match was put together very quickly between the two of them.

Chris Jericho at WrestleMania

Chris Jericho has had quite a few memorable matches at WrestleMania. He has faced legends like Kurt Angle, Triple H, Edge and CM Punk, to name a few.

His last match at The Show of Shows was at WrestleMania 33, where he faced Kevin Owens, in what was a well-told story.

