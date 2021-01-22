Chris Masters says former Champion made his life "hell" at WWE event (Exclusive)

Chris Masters has revealed that JBL made his life “hell” during a WWE Tribute to the Troops tour in 2005. WWE held that year’s event in Bagram, Afghanistan. JBL lost a No Holds Barred match against Mick Foley on the show, while John Cena defeated Chris Masters.

Over a year later, JBL made derogatory comments about Chris Masters during the 2007 Royal Rumble. The former WWE Champion, who commentated on the match, said the up-and-coming Superstar was an “orangutan” who had a “nickel brain in a million dollar body.”

On SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop series, Dr. Chris Featherstone asked Chris Masters if the remarks were underlying jabs or JBL simply being a heel.

“Both. It was him being a heel but it was also JBL being JBL. That’s the same type of stuff he was telling me when we were on a Tribute to the Troops with him in 2005. I mean, he made my life a living hell on that trip and he said a lot of those things to my face. I would say that’s JBL being a heel on commentating but it’s also JBL being JBL.”

Watch the video above to find out Chris Masters’ thoughts on JBL and The Great Khali, as well as WWE’s Royal Rumble storytelling.

Chris Masters was not offended by JBL’s remarks

JBL was supposed to receive his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2020

Chris Masters said JBL’s 2007 Royal Rumble comments were not the most offensive things he has ever heard from his former co-worker. He added that, rather than insulting him personally, JBL was only making stereotypical bodybuilder jokes.

JBL only faced Chris Masters on one occasion during their WWE careers. The match took place at Survivor Series 2005, where Team SmackDown (containing JBL) defeated Team RAW (containing Chris Masters).

