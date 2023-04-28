Christian Cage didn't become a bigger star in WWE because he was "hard to work with," speculates veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes one of the reasons why Christian Cage may not have become a bigger star in WWE was because he was "hard to work with."

It's no secret that Christian is one of the most technically adept in-ring workers of his era. At a time when most performers craved success in WWE, Captain Charisma took a bet on himself and left for TNA in 2005, where he became a World Champion. Though he returned to WWE in 2009, he again jumped ship to AEW in 2021, where he's currently one of the promotion's biggest heels.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo revealed that Christian Cage was difficult to work with during his time at IMPACT Wrestling. He speculated that this could be one of the reasons why Christian never became a megastar in WWE though fans were rooting for him.

"I gotta be honest with you, Chris, and this might have been the reason why because I know how things work in the WWE. Bro, when I worked with Edge and Christian in WWE, they were just newbies, so they didn't say anything. Bro, but by the time I got in TNA and I was working with him in TNA, bro, he was so hard to work with, man," said Vince Russo.

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Vince Russo says Christian Cage was a perfectionist

Furthermore, Vince Russo explained that he never had any personal issues with the AEW star and cleared that he doesn't "dislike him." However, he feels Christian Cage's habit of overthinking and seeking perfectionism was off-putting.

"And I want to make one thing clear what I mean by this. What I mean by this is, I don't dislike Christian Cage at all; I'm talking from a working relationship, and the only reason I'm bringing this up is because if this is how he was in his later years in the WWE, this might have prevented him from what you're saying. Bro, he was such a perfectionist that he would just overthink everything," said Vince Russo. [6:10 - 7:20]

𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖚𝖘™ @WhatsTheStatus This Christian should have been WWE Champion. This Christian should have been WWE Champion. https://t.co/HwMg5AMTAl

It remains to be seen if Christian Cage ever chooses to return to WWE after his contract with AEW expires, as he's destined to enter the Hall of Fame.

If you take any quotes from this article's first half, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes