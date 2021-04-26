Christian Cage opens up about emotional moment with Edge at the WWE Royal Rumble

Christian Cage shared an emotional moment with Edge on his WWE return in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match. Cage, known as Christian in WWE, made his surprise entrance before the two legends spontaneously hugged.

Christian returned to the ring after seven years at the WWE Royal Rumble in January. He followed in the footsteps of his best friend Edge, who himself returned to in-ring action at the 2020 edition.

On the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Christian Cage opened up about his moment with Edge during the 2021 Royal Rumble match:

"When he hugged me at the Rumble, we didn’t say anything. That wasn’t even a planned hug or anything," Cage admitted. "I did my thing, I turned around, and he was standing there with a huge smile on his face, made me smile, and we embraced and then we just went on about our business. That was one of those spontaneous things. It was a great moment. You can’t write those moments." H/T: 411Mania

Christian Cage reveals if he's interested in IMPACT or NJPW

Christian Cage later touched on whether he's interested in wrestling crossover matches with IMPACT and NJPW stars.

He said his only focus at the moment is AEW and added that he owed Tony Khan a lot for having faith in him.

"Right now, I’m focused on AEW, but we’ll see what happens. I’m not against anything, but obviously, my focus is – I said this to Tony [Khan] after my match," Cage said. "I was very emotional after the match, and I went over and had a private moment with him. I said, ‘I owe you so much.’ He basically signed me sight unseen. Having that moment in the Rumble is not like going in and wrestling a 20, 25, 30-minute match. It’s not the same thing. And from the conversations that we had, he understood what I wanted to do, but the fact of the matter is, I hadn’t proven anything yet – what I can do in the ring or still do. And he still took that chance, and I’ll never forget that. So, my loyalty is to Tony Khan and AEW." H/T: 411Mania

Christian Cage made his in-ring AEW debut on Dynamite last month, beating Frankie Kazarian. He was also in action last week, beating Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz.