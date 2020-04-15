Christian comments on possibly getting cleared to finally make a WWE in-ring return

Christian wrestled his last match for the WWE in 2014.

Will the 46-year-old veteran follow his best friend back to the ring?

Christian and Edge.

Edge's miraculous in-ring return has renewed the hope amongst fans that we may see many other retired legends possibly return to the squared circle.

Christian is Edge's closest friend and there has naturally been a lot of speculation about his potential in-ring comeback.

Christian was a guest on Booker T's Hall of Fame show and the former Tag Team Champion was asked about whether he'd considered following Edge back to the ring.

The two-time WWE Champion was bluntly honest about his current situation and he explained how his injury is completely different to what Edge overcame.

Christian sadly doesn't see him wrestling again as he has been medically disqualified to compete. The 46-year-old veteran has had a history of suffering concussions and WWE is very cautious about head injuries. Captain Charisma stated that he had accomplished all that he had envisioned for himself in the WWE, however, he couldn't fulfil his dream of main eventing WrestleMania.

Christian, though, understands that only a select few Superstars get the opportunity to main event the Show of Shows.

Here's what Christian said:

I mean, it's one of those things right? It's a completely different injury. I'm pretty contempt with all that I have accomplished in WWE. I pretty much accomplished everything I wanted to do except main event WrestleMania and I mean, let's be honest, how many people actually get to do that?

I'm 46 years old, and I had some concussion issues. I don't see it happening. I'm medically disqualified. I'm not sure how or what can get me cleared.

Christian wrestled his last match on the episode of RAW on March 24th 2014. It was a #1 Contender's Match for the Intercontinental Championship, which was held by Big E back then.

Christian never got his title match, however, as he suffered a concussion and never got back into the ring.

The underrated Superstar has made sporadic non-wrestling appearances for the company ever since he retired from in-ring competition in 2014. He is regularly featured as one of the analysts on WWE Backstage these days.

The fans have longed to see Christian work another match but that may never happen as the WWE medical team will never give him the required clearance as they have very strict concussion protocols.

The least we can see is him get inducted into the Hall of Fame, which has also been on the wishlist of the WWE Universe.