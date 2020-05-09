Christian discusses Edge returning to the ring, reveals whether he'll follow [Exclusive]

Christian told us all about Edge's return

Ahead of the release of his upcoming movie Cagefighter, I had the opportunity to speak with WWE legend Jay Reso, also known as Christian!

Reso told me all about his roles in front of and behind the camera in the movie, which is due to premiere on Fite TV on May 16th. Reso is an executive producer, as well as starring in the movie alongside Jon Moxley, who he personally recommended for the role.

We spoke with Reso about that, why Christian isn't in the WWE Hall of Fame, and his run in TNA among other things. But I had to ask about the recent return to the ring of his long-term tag team partner and best friend Edge!

You can watch the video below or keep reading for the transcript. Our full interview with Christian will be available very soon.

"Yeah, I was surprised when he told me that he was going to see a doctor and try to see if there would maybe be a possibility of being cleared. He called me basically on the drive home from the doctor and said, "Yeah, they said I can do this." I was like, "Wow." He had a second surgery on his neck and obviously the surgery has advanced a lot since when he originally had it done years ago."

"Also, he's got kids so he's not going to put himself in any danger. He'd put his kids before anything else so obviously if he was comfortable with it and his family is comfortable with it, then that's all I needed to hear to be okay with it."

Reso, AKA Christian, told me how exciting it is that Edge would get to return to the ring, despite the circumstances not being what anyone may have imagined, at WrestleMania. Christian also stated that he feels privileged to be providing entertainment to the people through the release of his movie - something that he reckons people need desperately owing to prevailing circumstances.

Advertisement

But might Christian return to the ring?

With Edge returning to the ring, might we see a reunion in the ring? I had to ask the man himself...

"No, no. I'm done. Even if I was, I wouldn't tell you but I'm not, trust me."

Christian plays Stephen Drake in Cagefighter

So, sadly no reunion, but Christian is keeping himself busy outside of the ring, although he does share Edge's excitement...

"But it's exciting. It's unheard of for somebody to come back after being retired for nine years and I know, with his first WrestleMania match, he had visions of it being in a different setting than it was but, the end of the day, I think it's good for people to have entertainment. "

I feel like I've interviewed a lot of awesome people, and I enjoy absolutely every one, but chatting with @Christian4Peeps was a genuine pleasure.



My last question - "Can we end with a 5 Second Pose?"



What an absolute blast. Full interview coming to @SKProWrestling very soon! pic.twitter.com/MSnEoTDsbo — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 8, 2020

"Much like with Cagefighter, what we're doing here with Fite TV being able to stream it, it's kind of unheard of for this to happen but the world needs entertainment. They really do. They need a good distraction at this point in time."

Christian would conclude that, no matter how it happened, Edge walking down the ramp at WrestlMania was a moment that was incredibly special to him, and one of the greatest in 'Mania history.

I've said this before, whether Edge came out in front of 70,000+ fans or walked out at the Performance Center at WrestleMania, the fact that he walked down that ramp with his music to me is one of the greatest moments in WrestleMania history."

Cagefighter: Worlds Collide will be available for streaming purchase on Saturday, May 16 outside of the US exclusively via FITE TV at this link.