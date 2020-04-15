Christian wants SmackDown star to beat up Edge

Edge is not involved in any storyline following his match against Randy Orton

Braun Strowman is set to face The Fiend Bray Wyatt soon

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

Edge

Christian has stated on WWE The Bump that he wants to see Braun Strowman beat up Edge. The hosts of The Bump asked captain Charisma who he wants to see up against the Rated-R Superstar next, and the immediate answer was the Universal Champion.

I want to see Braun Strowman kick his a**

Christian also went on to name Roman Reigns as a potential opponent for Edge int he coming months. As of now, Edge and Reigns are without a storyline and are also on different brands.

Edge has just ended his feud with Randy Orton with a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36. As for Reigns, he was supposed to be in the WWE Universal Championship match against Goldberg, but decided to pull out of it.

The change in plan saw Braun Strowman named as a last-minute replacement against Goldberg. The Monster Among Men managed to beat the WWE Hall of Famer and is now the Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman vs Edge soon?

Edge will have to wait for his turn to face Braun Strowman as 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has already issued a challenge to the Universal Champion. Wyatt was the one who dropped the title to Goldberg in February, and he wants the title back.