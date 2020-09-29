WWE Clash of Champions 2020: 5 Things we learned from the pay-per-view

WWE Clash of Champions had a stacked card, but the results of almost all matches were rather predictable. The in-ring action made the pay-per-view a decent watch, yet there wasn't anything spectacular to write home about.

The biggest surprise element was the withdrawal of three female Superstars, namely Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Nikki Cross, due to health concerns.

In any case, the results at WWE Clash of Champions do dictate the road that the company could take. Like always, WWE drops a few Easter Eggs here and there, and with Hell in a Cell coming up next month, they have already given us an idea of some of the things that could transpire in the coming days.

On that note, let us look at five things we learned from WWE Clash of Champions.

#5 Sasha Banks vs. Bayley is finally here after WWE Clash of Champions

The slowest burning feud in WWE this year is finally upon us after the events of WWE Clash of Champions. Following Bayley's attack on Sasha Banks a few weeks ago, it was only a matter of time before the latter retaliated.

The SmackDown Women's Champion was slated to face Nikki Cross at WWE Clash of Champions, but she was ruled out and replaced by Asuka. While that match ended quickly with the Empress of Tomorrow picking up a DQ win, it was Sasha Banks who stole the show after ambushing The Role Model in a sneak attack.

The stage is now set for the two women to feud over Bayley's title. They have given us some memorable matches over the years, and with Hell in a Cell just four weeks away, we may be in for another treat.

Sasha Banks participated in the first-ever Women's Hell in a Cell match, so it only makes sense to allow her to become a Grand Slam Champion inside the same structure by claiming the SmackDown Women's title from Bayley.