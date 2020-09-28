Angel Garza reportedly injured at WWE Clash of Champions; update on the extent of the injury

WWE Clash of Champions saw the RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defend their titles against the team of Andrade and Angel Garza. Though Andrade managed to kick out after a spinebuster from Angelo Dawkins, the referee made the three-count.

There was a lot of confusion as to what happened as Andrade clearly kicked out at two. Even Dawkins looked to visibly upset after the pin. There were rumors that Angel Garza might have injured himself during the course of the match as he was seen been attended by the medical staff immediately after the match.

Looks like Angel Garza messed his leg or knee up... #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/6TGfTfFiVB — DRADE (@2Sweet4Lyfe) September 28, 2020

Update on Angel Garza's injury

As per PWInsider, Angel Garza suffered a legitimate injury at WWE Clash of Champions. The injury is reportedly related to his hip and not his leg. Moreover, Anger Garza will be examined by the doctors to confirm but the belief is that it might not be very serious.

It remains to be seen where the storyline of Angel Garza and Andrade will head to after yet another unsuccessful attempt at capturing the RAW Tag Team Championships. Without Zelina Vega by their side, they might not stick together for long. As for Angel Garza, we hope the injury is not very serious and he does not miss any time.

