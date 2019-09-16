Clash of Champions 2019: 3 Potential finishes WWE could book for Braun Strowman & Seth Rollins vs Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler

Strowman and Rollins will be the favorites to retain

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 is just hours away and one of the highly awaited matches that will be taking place on the show is the RAW Tag Team Championship bout between current champions Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins who will be defending their straps against the newly formed duo of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

In the build-up to Clash of Champions 2019, Roode and Ziggler formed a tag team and much to everyone's surprise, the two men won a tag team turmoil on RAW, besting the likes of Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, The Viking Raiders, and Lucha House Party, as well. Also leading up to Clash of Champions, Roode and Ziggler had gained the upper hand over the current RAW Tag Team Champions and have also taken advantage of the fact that both Strowman and Rollins will be battling for the Universal Championship at the same show.

With that being said, will we have a new set of RAW Tag Team Champions or will Strowman and Rollins successfully walk out with their titles despite feuding over the Univeral Championship? Here are 3 potential finishes to the RAW Tag Team Championships match for Clash of Champions.

#3 Strowman turns heel, costs him and Rollins the match

Will Strowman turn his back on Rollins?

As of now, there is a very strong possibility that Braun Strowman might turn heel once again in his latest quest to become WWE Universal Champion. Having previously failed to win the Universal Championship on several notable occasions, a heel turn from The Monster Among Men could be a possibility at this stage. With that being said, expect Roode and Ziggler to fully take advantage of the situation and capitalize on it by capturing the RAW Tag Team Titles.

At this stage, a heel turn from Braun Strowman seems more likely than a heel turn from the current Universal Champion.

