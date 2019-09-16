WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 3 Superstars to watch out for.

Every championship must be defended.

On Sunday, September 15, WWE will present the third edition of the 2019 Clash of Champions pay-per-view. This year, the event will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The show will stream live on the WWE Network, which is absolutely free from new subscribers, and on pay-per-view

Like all previous events under the Clash of Champions banner, all active championships from Raw, SmackDown Live and 205 Live must be defended.

Randy Orton will look to end Kofi Kingston's fairy-tale like WWE Championship reign as the two arch-rivals battle once again. Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will defend their Raw tag-team Championships against the team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Then, Rollins and Strowman will be forced to pull double-duty as they face off later in the night against each other for Rollins' Universal Championship.

Sasha Banks, with a new-found attitude, will look to grab the Raw Women's Championship from Becky Lynch, while her best friend Bayley will also defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte.

Roman Reigns will look to seek revenge against Erick Rowan in a No Holds Barred Match. Elsewhere on the card, AJ Styles will defend the United States Championship against the up-start Cedric Alexander and Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn at his corner) will battle The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship.

Clash of Champions is expected to be a fun night. Many stars in the locker room are ready to make an impact and Clash of Champions will be a fitting stage for such stars to put said locker room on notice.

Having said that, let's look at three stars to watch out for at Clash of Champions.

3. Cedric Alexander.

Cedric Alexander will challenge AJ Styles for the US Championship.

The Age of Alexander is upon us. The former 205 Live Champion has been wowing audiences with his spectacular feats of athleticism and has established himself as one of WWE's brightest future prospects. In the last two months, Alexander has defeated the likes of Drew McIntyre, Cesaro and Sami Zayn.

Alexander has been steadily gaining momentum and he will face his toughest challenge to date at Clash of Champions. The O.C.'s leader, AJ Styles, will put his US title on the line against the high-flying Alexander. These two stars are extremely talented and they will certainly deliver a classic filled with breath-taking spots.

Given Alexander's rise to prominence and immense talent, he's bound to become a huge star one day. Even though the odds are in Styles' favor, Alexander has a pretty good chance of winning the US title.

