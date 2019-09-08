Clash of Champions 2019: 5 Mistakes WWE & Vince McMahon shouldn't make

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.26K // 08 Sep 2019, 09:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Things could certainly go very wrong at Clash of Champions

Clash of Champions is almost upon us and from the looks of it, it could be an interesting show. Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman are scheduled to compete twice in the same night while the actual tag teams on RAW sit on the sidelines awaiting their turn.

Instead of criticizing the card and stating what could have been; in this article, I'm going to focus upon what should not be. These are the things WWE and Vince McMahon should be mindful of, to make sure that the show goes off without a real glitch.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts about the same. I'm certainly curious about how this event could lead to Hell in a Cell 2019 and beyond!

So, without further ado, here are 5 things that should not happen at the show.

#5 Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins remain Tag Team Champions

Let be begin with the most obvious one out there. I don't think that Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins should remain RAW Tag Team Champions after Clash of Champions. Even if the team breaks down, allowing Robert Roode or Dolph Ziggler to pick up a win, it would be significantly better than having them carry the titles after the Universal Championship clash.

While everyone praises AEW's tag team division, WWE is not lacking in talent either when it comes to tag teams. I mean you have The Viking Raiders facing local talent on a weekly basis, The Street Profits relegated to cutting backstage promos, and The AoP nowhere to be seen, even though we know that they're not necessarily injured.

Even if Ziggler and Roode win it, at least they'll be proud representatives of the division. Can we even say the same thing for Strowman and Rollins?

1 / 5 NEXT