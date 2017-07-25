Clicks n' Kicks: this week in WWE Superstars' Instagram accounts (July 16 - July 22)

Here's a look at this weeks best WWE Superstars Instagram posts!

Naomi and her shiny SmackDown Women's Championship belt

The good, the bad, the ugly and the uglier... each week we take a look at the best WWE Superstar Instagram posts.

This week will be a little bit different as we try to feature a bit more NXT love than we typically do.

There is a lot going on in the WWE, as well as NXT right now. With Summerslam nearing, the yellow brand prepares for NXT: Takeover, which goes back to Brooklyn once again for what is sure to be another exciting event.

Let's go ahead and dive into this week's best WWE Superstar Instagram content, with 15 of the most popular entries from the week of July 16-22.

#15 Babe-Watch

Fun in the Nashville sun!

It looks like WWE Superstar Lana invited some of her fellow lady Superstars to her hometown of Nashville, for some summer fun.

This post shows Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss and of course, Lana, enjoying some time on the Cumberland River, in the heart of Music City, USA. All three of these ladies have been getting a lot of TV love lately, especially the RAW Women's Champion herself, Miss Bliss.

