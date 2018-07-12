Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Clicks-n-Kicks: This week in WWE Superstars' Instagram posts! (July 3 - 9)

J. Carpenter
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
801   //    12 Jul 2018, 20:09 IST

Enter ca
America celebrated Her Independence Day on July 4th!

Each week here on Sportskeeda, we typically like to take a look back at the previous week's, happenings through the eyes of your favorite WWE Superstars, via their personal Instagram accounts. Unfortunately, I have been very occupied with some personal issues of my own. This has caused me to neglect this weekly series. With that said, I am back in the saddle and free from further distractions, which means the weekly 'Clicks-n-Kicks' series is back...beginning now!

This week will center around USA's recent Independence Day celebration. Many of the current WWE Superstars posted something related to their Fourth of July Celebration.

Here's a look at the past weeks best in WWE Superstars' Instagram posts!

#12 Canada salutes America!

WWE's own Renee Young took to her Instagram account to show her Patriotism as Americans from coast-to-coast celebrated Independence Day on July 4th.

Renee is a Canadian-born broadcaster who now handles multiple roles with WWE. She can be seen on just about any of the WWE weekly shows, conducting backstage interviews, as well as filling in where needed. You can also catch Young working the pre-show at the monthly pay-per-view events on the WWE Network.

Page 1 of 12 Next
WWE Extreme Rules 2018 nWo John Cena Kurt Angle
5 Current WWE Superstars who were part of WCW
RELATED STORY
4 potential candidates if pro wrestling had a Mount Rushmore
RELATED STORY
10 shocking Moments from WWF (WWE) 1996
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Shawn Michaels comments on top NXT Superstars
RELATED STORY
20 of the Best Stables of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Triple H is good friends with in real life
RELATED STORY
4 biggest dream matches we still wish to see at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
5 underrated WrestleMania gems
RELATED STORY
5 Ways WWE Can Make Fans Forget Backlash 
RELATED STORY
5 things that killed WCW
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us