Clicks-n-Kicks: This week in WWE Superstars' Instagram posts! (July 3 - 9)

America celebrated Her Independence Day on July 4th!

Each week here on Sportskeeda, we typically like to take a look back at the previous week's, happenings through the eyes of your favorite WWE Superstars, via their personal Instagram accounts. Unfortunately, I have been very occupied with some personal issues of my own. This has caused me to neglect this weekly series. With that said, I am back in the saddle and free from further distractions, which means the weekly 'Clicks-n-Kicks' series is back...beginning now!

This week will center around USA's recent Independence Day celebration. Many of the current WWE Superstars posted something related to their Fourth of July Celebration.

Here's a look at the past weeks best in WWE Superstars' Instagram posts!

#12 Canada salutes America!

WWE's own Renee Young took to her Instagram account to show her Patriotism as Americans from coast-to-coast celebrated Independence Day on July 4th.

Renee is a Canadian-born broadcaster who now handles multiple roles with WWE. She can be seen on just about any of the WWE weekly shows, conducting backstage interviews, as well as filling in where needed. You can also catch Young working the pre-show at the monthly pay-per-view events on the WWE Network.