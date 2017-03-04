Clicks n' Kicks: This week on WWE's Instagram (25th February - 3rd March)
#15 Randy Orton changed his mind about the WrestleMania Main Event
Poor AJ Styles. After pinning Luke Harper twice to become the number 1 contender on SmackDown, Randy Orton decided that he would rather face the WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania than surrender his opportunity.
He celebrated this decision by posting about the time he set a certain wooden shed on fire. Attitude Era, anyone?