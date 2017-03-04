Clicks n' Kicks: This week on WWE's Instagram (25th February - 3rd March)

Check out what's happening on the Instagram accounts of your favourite WWE Superstars.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 04 Mar 2017, 20:53 IST

Randy Orton was on fire, this week on his Instagram Account

You know the characters they play inside the ring. You can know them better by following them on their Instagram accounts. That’s too much work, you protest!

Fear not, for we have traversed the accounts of many a Superstar and have compiled a list of what they are up to on Instagram. And we did this just for you, dear reader. Read on, and find out what's hot (except Bray’s compound) on Instagram.

#15 Randy Orton changed his mind about the WrestleMania Main Event

I'm coming for you @wwebraywyatt and I'm taking the title at #wrestlemania A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

Poor AJ Styles. After pinning Luke Harper twice to become the number 1 contender on SmackDown, Randy Orton decided that he would rather face the WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania than surrender his opportunity.

He celebrated this decision by posting about the time he set a certain wooden shed on fire. Attitude Era, anyone?