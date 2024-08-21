Close friend of Cody Rhodes, notable name with bright future - 4 current and former AEW stars who could be heading to WWE soon

WWE and AEW are the two biggest wrestling promotions in the United States. World Wrestling Entertainment is a global juggernaut that has existed for around 70 years under various names. Meanwhile, All Elite Wrestling gained a lot of early buzz and remains active after five years.

Unfortunately, not all is well for AEW. As the likes of Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette regularly point out, the promotion has faced a rapid decline in television viewership, live attendance, and even YouTube views. It appears as if the Tony Khan-led promotion has lost the buzz it once had.

With that comes a change in talent. When Vince McMahon was in charge of the biggest wrestling company on Earth, many wrestlers were either fired or wanted out. Today, the opposite appears to be true and many current and former AEW fans are looking to make the jump to the Triple H-led company.

This article will take a look at four AEW stars Triple H could end up signing away from Tony Khan. This includes one of the most exciting teams in wrestling, a charismatic name, and someone many have pegged as the future of the industry.

Below are four current and former AEW stars who could be heading to WWE soon.

#4. Ricky Starks could be WWE-bound sooner than expected

Ricky Starks is an extremely charismatic performer who has managed to find a lot of success in pro wrestling. He arguably first rose to prominence in Billy Corgan's National Wrestling Alliance before joining AEW and becoming a notable figure there too.

There have been rumors about Starks being unhappy in All Elite Wrestling and it has been believed he'll jump to WWE whenever he can. In a recent update, it was reported that the star hasn't even been backstage at AEW shows, further indicating a divide between the parties.

According to popular wrestling analyst Solomonster, Starks has left All Elite Wrestling. Given the expectations of him jumping to WWE and his close friendship with Cody Rhodes, a move to the Triple H-led promotion feels inevitable. If it does indeed happen, Starks could compete on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT and make a splash.

#3. Penta El Zero Miedo & #2. Fenix, The Lucha Brothers' future isn't clear

The Lucha Brothers are one of the most exciting tag teams in all of pro wrestling. The duo is made up of Penta El Zero Miedo and Fenix, two of the best luchadors in the world today. They became well known for their work in Mexico and Lucha Underground before being hired by Tony Khan as one of AEW's first signings.

Despite being key players in the company for many years, the future of Penta and Fenix isn't clear at the moment. There are rumors indicating that the duo plans to leave for WWE.

If Fenix and Penta are indeed heading to WWE, they could become major players in a hurry. The two could go to NXT just in time for the brand's move to The CW. Alternatively, they could be top challengers for The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown and even The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. That, of course, is assuming they're used as a duo and not as individual singles stars.

#1. Daniel Garcia hasn't reportedly re-signed with All Elite Wrestling

Daniel Garcia is another talented performer who is signed to All Elite Wrestling under Tony Khan. While he is still young, he has managed to make quite the impact in the Jacksonville-based promotion and fans can't get enough of him and his dance.

To many fans of All Elite Wrestling, Garcia has long represented the future of the company. There was a belief that the likes of Daniel, Wheeler Yuta, and even the aforementioned Ricky Starks would lead the promotion into the future for years and maybe even decades to come.

Unfortunately, AEW has failed to capitalize on Daniel time and time again and now he's potentially considering a move to WWE. There are also rumors that WWE is interested in the young star and that he has been entertaining the possibility of making the jump.

There is little doubt that both Triple H and Shawn Michaels will see a lot of potential in Daniel. While he seems to be the biggest question mark on this list, he could make the jump to the big pro wrestling company and further develop with the help of some of the best minds in the industry.

