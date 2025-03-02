CM Punk & 3 other WWE Superstars who can be Cody Rhodes' 'Shield' against John Cena and The Rock

The generational ending to WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 was only the start of what is poised to be a legendary storyline. In order to come out on top, Cody Rhodes should pull no punches.

Ad

Last year, The American Nightmare finished off his iconic story, but he didn't do it alone. In his battle against the incredible alliance of The Rock and Roman Reigns, he needed a 'Shield' by his side. This year, Rhodes will be up against The Final Boss again but shockingly, a heel John Cena stands beside him. So, it is safe to state that he must get all the help he can ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

That said, here are four WWE names who can become Cody Rhodes' 'Shield' at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

#4. Seth Rollins

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE fans across the land agree that Seth Rollins was the MVP of WrestleMania XL. Despite being severely injured, he not only managed to defend the World Heavyweight Championship but also had Cody Rhodes' back on both nights.

So, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone if The American Nightmare decides to enlist The Architect's help in his fight against the wrestlers-turned-Hollywood megastars. Rollins and John Cena had a lot of heated moments at the recent Elimination Chamber bout, so it might not take a lot of convincing for The Visionary to make The Cenation Leader his foe on the Road to 'Mania.

Ad

Furthermore, with Roman Reigns' next advertised appearance still at least a few weeks away, perhaps another short-term alliance with Cody Rhodes in the meantime could be the move for Rollins.

#3. CM Punk

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, The Second-City Saint suffered yet another setback. However, it might not be wise to write him off of a main-event 'Mania feud just yet.

Over the last month, WWE has repeatedly reminded fans that Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are friends. Moreover, the star who eliminated Punk from the Chamber was the same one who sold his soul to The Rock - John Cena. So, even though he might not be in a world championship match at WrestleMania 41, CM Punk could still be featured in a main-event feud.

Ad

If Punk can wrap up his rivalry with Seth Rollins over the next few weeks, he could easily be inserted into the hottest story going on at the moment. Given his history with both The Rock and John Cena over the years, CM Punk could align with Cody Rhodes to even the odds.

#2. Uncle Howdy (and The Wyatt Sicks)

One of the most insightful WWE moments John Cena has been part of this decade was the Firefly Fun House match. In that cinematic bout, the late Bray Wyatt touched upon The Cenation Leader's once-deemed-impossible heel turn.

Ad

So, it would make perfect sense for Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy, to follow up on the WrestleMania 36 match. The sinister faction has made it clear that they go after people who betray their allies. Since John Cena turned his back on the WWE Universe, there's no chance he isn't on Uncle Howdy's radar already.

Thus, Howdy and his allies could be the reinforcements Cody Rhodes desperately needs right now. With all the throwbacks to the Firefly Fun House match and references regarding Cody's history with Bray Wyatt, this potential move could make the Road to WrestleMania 41 infinitely more compelling.

Ad

#1. WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final few minutes of WWE WrestleMania XL were beyond iconic. The only thing that would've made that stretch more special was if 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin had come out to take out The Rock.

However, as it's said, better late than never; while the three-time Royal Rumble winner couldn't make it to 'Mania XL, he could be part of The Showcase of Immortals this year. Given that his arch-rival, The Rock, will likely be looming over the Cody Rhodes/John Cena rivalry, fans would be expecting to hear the iconic glass shatter over the next month and a half.

Interestingly, back in the summer of 2024, Austin teased that he would be there if Cody Rhodes needed help at WrestleMania 41. With the biggest Hollywood star and the most impactful wrestler of this century now working together, it's safe to say that The American Nightmare will be in massive need of help at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.