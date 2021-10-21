5 Things CM Punk failed to do in WWE 

Better known as "The Best In The World, CM Punk had a phenomenal career with WWE. He made his way into the company after leaving Ring Of Honor in 2005.

Punk made his main roster debut with ECW. Using his straight-edge persona, he became one of the top stars on the brand and soon made his way to the RAW.

From there, Punk rose to the pinnacle of his career. He won multiple titles and even set a record for holding the WWE Championship for 434 days. Now, Punk achieved so many things during his decade-long career with WWE. However, there are still a few things left that "The Best In The World" failed to do in WWE.

So, let's see today what accomplishments CM Punk didn't achieve and the reason for them also. Without further ado, let's get started.

#5 CM Punk failed to win the United States Title

Why didn't CM Punk win the United States Title

Before CM Punk walked out of WWE, he held almost every title there was in the company. From singles to tag team titles, The Best In The World laid his hands on every belt except one -- the United States Championship. This title has been held by legends, such as Harly Race, Ricky Steamboat, Rick Flair, and many others.

Punk has been compared to all of these great names, but he never succeeded in winning the U.S. Championship they all did. Now one might wonder how's that even possible when Punk worked with WWE for over a decade? But there's a very good reason as to why Punk never once fought for or held this prestigious title.

When Punk was an uprising contender, he spent most of his time on RAW.

At the time, the United States Championship was exclusive to SmackDown. By the time Punk became a fixture on the blue brand, he attained the status of a main event star.

So there was no reason any more to put the United States Championship, a mid-card title, on the shoulders of Punk as it would've done no favor to his rising career. Because of this, Punk not only missed out on a run as the U.S. Champion, he also missed out on earning the distinction of a Grand Slam Champion.

