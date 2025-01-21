CM Punk appears to have confirmed when he will call in Paul Heyman’s favor

WWE Superstar CM Punk has seemingly settled all his feuds. Now, he is looking forward to adding more weight to his title of The Best in The World by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Interestingly, while speaking to fans on this week’s edition of RAW, Punk seemingly revealed when he will be using the favor Paul Heyman owes him.

CM Punk will use the leverage he has at the Royal Rumble

The Second City Saint stepped up to help Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline at the Survivor Series: WarGames PLE last November.

However, The Straight Edge Superstar only chose to help the OTC to fulfill a personal request made by Paul Heyman. However, The Wiseman didn’t get his former client’s help for free, and the 59-year-old now owes CM Punk an undisclosed favor.

This week on RAW, The Second City Saint explicitly mentioned during an interview with Jackie Redmond that he would call in "a favor or two" if needed during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Thus, the upcoming PLE is when Punk will likely unleash the ace up his sleeve to secure a major advantage to win the Rumble.

CM Punk can force Roman Reigns to sabotage the latter's Royal Rumble appearance

The upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match will feature Roman Reigns for the first time since 2020. The Head of The Table has previously won the gimmick match in 2015 and is aiming to win it again this year. However, CM Punk could be holding the power to thwart the OTC from winning this year.

Since Paul Heyman was unwilling to reveal what The Best in The World had demanded when Reigns asked him before the Survivor Series: WarGames, it can be assumed that the stakes are high. The Second City Saint could ask The Wiseman to make his Tribal Chief forfeit from the Men's Royal Rumble Match altogether.

Punk could also ask Heyman to make Reigns eliminate himself in case The Straight Edge Superstar and the OTC are the last two participants. This would be a big blow to the Samoan wrestler’s aspirations to win back the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns could face CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship in the future

Roman Reigns is currently after the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The 39-year-old will likely challenge Cody Rhodes if he wins the Men's Royal Rumble. However, if the favor Paul Heyman owes CM Punk makes him lose the 30-man match, the OTC may switch his target and go after CM Punk instead.

WWE has already teased a big feud waiting to erupt between both superstars. The company may book The Second City Saint to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 if he wins the Men's Royal Rumble. The OTC could then become the number one contender later and face Punk, possibly at the 2025 SummerSlam.

There is a chance that Roman Reigns may face The Rock at WrestleMania 41 instead of battling in a title match. Thus, this could perfectly blend with Punk and Reigns facing each other for the World Heavyweight Championship at a later date.

