CM Punk to attack WWE legend backstage on SummerSlam Night Two after losing the World Title? Exploring the possibility

The main event of SummerSlam Night One saw CM Punk challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. While Punk managed to win the gold for the first time in over a decade, Seth Rollins returned to surprise the world, revealing that he was not injured.Afterward, The Visionary made headlines by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, leaving CM Punk and his fans shocked and disheartened. With his victory, Rollins again took away the spotlight from the Best in the World and ended his night in the worst way possible.At SummerSlam Night 1, Punk made his dreams come true by winning the World Heavyweight Championship, only to get disappointed and let Seth Rollins make his way to the top. The Voice of the Voiceless might have a lot of frustration in him. CM Punk could end up attacking the mastermind behind all this, WWE legend and CCO Triple H, tomorrow night at SummerSlam, to add a new twist to the story.Punk could head to the gorilla position to thank Triple H for all the opportunities, and then attack him for handing Seth Rollins the win. Given WWE has been featuring a lot of the behind-the-scenes discussion through WWE: Unreal, the company won’t have a problem developing a storyline by featuring footage from the gorilla position. The first time Rollins did something like this was at WrestleMania 41 when the Best in the World’s dream wrestled in the main event of Night One at the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, his happiness and delight of main eventing turned into a nightmare when Paul Heyman turned on him and aligned with Rollins, allowing the latter to pick the victory.Becky Lynch released her reaction to her husband taking away the World title from CM PunkBecky Lynch looked to enjoy her husband, Seth Rollins, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to take away the spotlight, the momentum, and the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk.In a recent post on X/Twitter, the Women’s Intercontinental Champion released backstage footage where she was delighted to see her husband shock the world, mocking millions of fans with her post.With fans all around the world talking about the incredible cash in from Rollins, it would be interesting to see what’s next for both Punk and Rollins in the future.