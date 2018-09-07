WWE News: CM Punk attempts to sneak into music festival

The Best in the World has found himself in a bit of a strange situation

What's the story?

CM Punk dominated most of the summer with reports covering his trial with WWE's Dr. Amaan, his latest UFC fight, and his latest exploits in the film industry.

However, Punk caught the attention of the wrestling world again today when he accidentally busted his own plot to sneak into Riot Fest, a music festival held in Chicago.

In case you didn't know...

Outside of his careers as a professional wrestler and an MMA fighter, CM Punk is an avid fan of punk rock music--In WWE's documentary, CM Punk: Best in the World, Punk was shown at a Rancid concert, whose lead singer, Lars Frederiksen, he's a close friend of.

Punk's love of hardcore and punk music helped mold his wrestling persona as well as his real life--The straight edge lifestyle is a subculture of hardcore punk and is a lifestyle that Punk swears by.

The heart of the matter

CM Punk attempted to sneak into Riot Fest on Twitter, attempting to DM a friend of his, asking to get him into the music festival. Oddly enough, Punk accidentally tweeted his request.

Hey dude, can you sneak me in to riot fest? @therealelp I’m banned and there’s all sorts of litigation I can’t comment on. — Coach (@CMPunk) September 6, 2018

It's not exactly known why Punk is banned from Riot Fest, but the festival's official Twitter account responded to his request.

Please do not sneak @CMPunk into Riot Fest. He is still banned. https://t.co/i9TTfX9Gwv — Riot Fest (@RiotFest) September 6, 2018

Punk apologized after he was found out. However, we don't think Riot Fest will be accepting his apology.

That was supposed to be a DM. I apologize. https://t.co/CiBWq4h9pJ — Coach (@CMPunk) September 6, 2018

What's next?

Sadly, we don't think Punk will be allowed into Riot Fest this year. However, maybe a helpful fan can find a way to sneak him in. Punk is, after all, a master of disguise--

Maybe one of the bands at Riot Fest are looking for a guitar player

