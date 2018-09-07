WWE News: CM Punk attempts to sneak into music festival
What's the story?
CM Punk dominated most of the summer with reports covering his trial with WWE's Dr. Amaan, his latest UFC fight, and his latest exploits in the film industry.
However, Punk caught the attention of the wrestling world again today when he accidentally busted his own plot to sneak into Riot Fest, a music festival held in Chicago.
In case you didn't know...
Outside of his careers as a professional wrestler and an MMA fighter, CM Punk is an avid fan of punk rock music--In WWE's documentary, CM Punk: Best in the World, Punk was shown at a Rancid concert, whose lead singer, Lars Frederiksen, he's a close friend of.
Punk's love of hardcore and punk music helped mold his wrestling persona as well as his real life--The straight edge lifestyle is a subculture of hardcore punk and is a lifestyle that Punk swears by.
The heart of the matter
CM Punk attempted to sneak into Riot Fest on Twitter, attempting to DM a friend of his, asking to get him into the music festival. Oddly enough, Punk accidentally tweeted his request.
It's not exactly known why Punk is banned from Riot Fest, but the festival's official Twitter account responded to his request.
Punk apologized after he was found out. However, we don't think Riot Fest will be accepting his apology.
What's next?
Sadly, we don't think Punk will be allowed into Riot Fest this year. However, maybe a helpful fan can find a way to sneak him in. Punk is, after all, a master of disguise--
How would you help CM Punk sneak into Riot Fest, if at all? Sound off in the comments below...