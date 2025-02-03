CM Punk to cash in his favor from Paul Heyman at Elimination Chamber? Exploring potential win-win scenario

Royal Rumble did not go as CM Punk had planned. Despite hyping himself up as the next Rumble winner, The Best in the World was shockingly eliminated by Logan Paul. All this happened before he could even cash in on his favor from Paul Heyman. Fortunately, for both him and the WWE Universe, there is still time for him to use it, and Elimination Chamber could be where he chooses to use it.

While he will be disappointed with how Royal Rumble ended, CM Punk isn't one to wallow in misery. He will still be determined to main event WrestleMania, and this time around, he will not want to leave it to chance. As such, assuming he qualifies for Elimination Chamber, he could call Paul Heyman and have the favor read. And, in this case, the favor is a Roman Reigns interference.

To paint the picture, in his quest to make it to the main event, CM Punk can decide to go through the Elimination Chamber. He can qualify and on March 1, 2025, he can be one of the last two men in the metallic structure. The other man? Seth "Freakin" Rollins. This is where Roman Reigns can come in. After a month of dealing with an injury, he can get his revenge on the man who injured him. Reigns can hit The Visionary with a Spear and hand Punk the win.

It certainly would be quite the twist in the tale. The Voice of the Voiceless can get his main event at WrestleMania, and the WWE Universe will be treated to a showdown between Rollins and Reigns as well. But, at the end of the day, this is just speculation.

CM Punk might choose to deal with Logan Paul on the way to Elimination Chamber

Before he can think about Elimination Chamber, CM Punk might want to consider dealing with Logan Paul. The elimination at the Royal Rumble was fair game no doubt, but what happened after may have peeved the 46-year-old. After all, The Maverick mocked him following the event.

Paul took to Instagram and shared a story. Not only did he share a video of Punk making fun of Kevin Owens the night before the Rumble on SmackDown, but he followed it up with another video of himself eliminating The Best in the World. The cherry on top was the laughing emoji that accompanied both videos.

This is more than enough reason for Punk to go after the social media sensation. Whether he does though, is completely up to him.

