Logan Paul mocks CM Punk after humiliating him at the Royal Rumble

CM Punk had an impressive showing in the Men's Royal Rumble match last night but fell short of winning the bout. The Second City Saint eliminated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at the same time but was thrown over the top rope moments later by Logan Paul.

The former United States Champion took to his Instagram story today and shared a video of CM Punk poking fun at Kevin Owens this past Friday on SmackDown for losing to Logan Paul in the past. The Maverick also added a clip of himself eliminating Punk last night at WWE Royal Rumble in his post. The former United States Champion added a laughing emoji to the video.

The popular YouTuber mocked Punk on social media today. [Image credit: Screenshot from Logan Paul's Instagram story]

Seth Rollins flipped out after he was eliminated in the Men's Royal Rumble match and attacked Roman Reigns. The Visionary also brawled with Punk before hitting Reigns with a stomp on top of the steel steps.

Paul Heyman took a shot at Seth Rollins today on social media following the brutal attack at the PLE last night.

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman comments on the favor he owes CM Punk

Paul Heyman recently shared his thoughts on the favor he owed CM Punk and noted that it provided intrigue on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41.

Punk agreed to team up with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline in the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024 in exchange for a favor from The Wiseman. In an interview with the New York Post, the legend claimed CM Punk was one of the most unpredictable stars in the history of the business, and the storyline gives fans enough material to invest in.

“I always look for intrigue. What’s the mystery here? What’s the water cooler conversation after this airs?. Where are the potential trajectories this story can argue it should take and therefore the possibilities the audience can sink its teeth into and get passionately behind or against? Punk adds so much of that because he is among the most unpredictable characters and personas in WWE history," Paul Heyman said. [H/T: New York Post]

It will be interesting to see if WWE has plans for a rivalry between CM Punk and Logan Paul on RAW following Royal Rumble 2025.

