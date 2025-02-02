Paul Heyman breaks silence following Roman Reigns attack at WWE Royal Rumble

Paul Heyman broke his silence today on social media after Roman Reigns was attacked last night at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The Tribal Chief was in action in the Men's Royal Rumble match at the premium live event in Indianapolis.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns battled during the Men's Royal Rumble match, and both stars got hung up on the ropes. CM Punk seized the opportunity and sent them both over the top rope, only to be eliminated by Logan Paul moments later. Following the elimination, Rollins unleashed a brutal attack on Reigns and hit him with a Stomp on top of the steel steps.

Heyman took to social media today following the attack to take a shot at Seth Rollins. He claimed that the former World Heavyweight Champion had anger-management problems. You can check out The Wiseman's message in the post below.

"One could read this post as @PatMcAfeeShow calling @WWERollins an A-HOLE. Considering Mr. Rollins' actions last night at @WWE #RoyalRumble, I would suggest Mr. Rollins' lack of anger management has been provoked enough!" he wrote.

Jey Uso went on to win the Men's Royal Rumble match last night by eliminating John Cena and earned a title shot at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

Popular WWE star sends two-word message after Roman Reigns eliminated him at Royal Rumble 2025

Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker sent a two-word message after being eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble by Roman Reigns last night.

Breakker had an impressive showing at the Royal Rumble last night, leveling popular influencer iShowSpeed with a Spear. However, the champion ultimately fell short as The Head of the Table eliminated him.

Following the show, Breakker posted several images from the match on his Instagram, along with a two-word message.

"Dream big🙏🏼," he wrote.

Seth Rollins refused to team with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline last year in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. CM Punk eventually agreed to team up with them in exchange for a favor from Paul Heyman.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between Reigns and Rollins moving forward.

