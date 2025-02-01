Paul Heyman opens up about potential CM Punk favor in WWE

The WWE history between Paul Heyman and CM Punk is one of the most epic storylines ever. There's also a real-life dynamic between the New Yorker and the Chicago native. The chemistry between Heyman and Punk often blurs the lines, and now Heyman is taking it a step further with an apparent explanation for what happened with him and Punk after The Bloodline's WarGames victory.

The Wiseman enlisted The Second City Saint to help the OG Bloodline defeat The New Bloodline and Bronson Reed back in November at Survivor Series: WarGames. After the match, Punk indicated that Heyman owes him a big favor for helping to secure the win. This is now notable as Roman vs. Punk has been rumored for WrestleMania 41.

Heyman recently spoke with the New York Post to promote Royal Rumble, and it was noted that he owed Punk a favor, perhaps on The Road to WrestleMania. For Heyman, this is just another example of The Bloodline intrigue that brought the storyline immense success. It was also pointed out how the favor hanging over his head opens up many creative possibilities, especially with Punk's nature. The 2024 WWE Hall of Famer offered his thoughts on the mysterious direction.

“I always look for intrigue. What’s the mystery here? What’s the water cooler conversation after this airs?. Where are the potential trajectories this story can argue it should take and therefore the possibilities the audience can sink its teeth into and get passionately behind or against? Punk adds so much of that because he is among the most unpredictable characters and personas in WWE history," Paul Heyman said. [H/T - New York Post]

Punk and Reigns have both declared for the 30-Man Royal Rumble on Saturday. Heyman is expected to be at ringside.

New WWE Royal Rumble participants revealed

WWE will present its 38th annual Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on Saturday. The big event will air at 6 pm ET live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Damian Priest and Santos Escobar were confirmed for the 30-Man Royal Rumble on tonight's SmackDown. They join the following 15 confirmed names: Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Logan Paul, Penta, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, and Roman Reigns.

Chelsea Green, Candice LeRae, and Zelina Vega were also confirmed for the Women's Royal Rumble tonight. They join the following 10 confirmed participants: Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Naomi.

