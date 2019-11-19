CM Punk comments on 2020 Royal Rumble status, says 'no one is safe' on WWE Backstage

Would you like to see CM Punk in the Royal Rumble?

CM Punk will make his first appearance as a WWE analyst on Tuesday’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.

Ahead of the show, the former WWE Champion tweeted that it is “weird” trying to catch up on over five years of wrestling at once, and he mentioned that the women in WWE have been involved in most of the bright spots from what he has seen so far.

He also warned that “no one is safe” on WWE Backstage, while he finished his tweet by tagging some of his co-workers, as well as Vince McMahon and Tony Khan.

It IS weird trying to catch up on 5+ years of rasslin’, I’m doing what I can. There’s bright spots, mostly women from what I can tell. There’s BAD too. I’m gonna talk about it, and no one is safe. Join us. @ReneeYoungWWE @WWEonFOX @BookerT5x @RealPaigeWWE @VinceMcMahon @TonyKhan — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) November 18, 2019

In response to a question from rapper Wale about whether he will compete in the 2020 Royal Rumble, Punk simply replied “nope” but said he will talk about the event on WWE Backstage.

He also clarified that he works for FOX, as opposed to WWE.

Nope. I’ll talk about it though. I work for Fox! — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) November 18, 2019

What could happen on WWE Backstage?

As of the time of writing, the only announcement regarding WWE Backstage is that CM Punk will appear on the next episode on Tuesday night.

Various WWE Superstars called out the former UFC star after last week’s announcement, including Seth Rollins, who said he would be willing to speak to Punk face-to-face if FOX books him a flight to appear on WWE Backstage.

