Top WWE Superstar asks for a flight to see CM Punk

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 Nov 2019, 23:58 IST SHARE

CM Punk has officially joined WWE Backstage

CM Punk surprisingly appeared at the end of WWE Backstage on Tuesday to confirm that he will be a regular guest on the FS1 show.

The news came after Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue reported that Vince McMahon “would love” to have Punk back in WWE and that his return was “only a phone call away”.

Since the announcement, several Superstars have called out the five-time WWE World Champion, including Seth Rollins, who simply tweeted “Fight me” upon hearing the news.

After the WWE on FOX Twitter account invited Rollins to talk it over with Punk on WWE Backstage, the two-time Universal Champion responded by saying he would gladly appear on the show if a flight is booked for him.

Glad to do it. Book me a flight. https://t.co/EVzGaRfoQl — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 13, 2019

How did CM Punk announce his arrival on WWE Backstage?

It looked as though this week’s WWE Backstage, featuring Adam Cole, Samoa Joe and Paige as guests, as well as co-host Booker T, was set to go off the air when Renee Young began to speak to the camera.

With her guests seemingly unaware at what was about to happen, Young gave a 3-2-1 countdown and introduced CM Punk to the WWE Backstage family.

“The Best In The World” then confirmed that he will be part of next week’s show.

“It’s as simple as this: Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the culture. I’ll see you here next week.”

Advertisement

Now you can rate RAW, SmackDown and NXT matches on Sportskeeda!