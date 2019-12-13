CM Punk comments on WWE on FOX's tweet about Rusev vs. Lashley at TLC

13 Dec 2019

CM Punk

WWE RAW Superstars Rusev and Bobby Lashley will face each other in a Tables Match at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view on December 15. WWE on FOX's official Twitter account put out a post to promote the match and wrote with good humor that regrettably no shark cage will be involved in the match.

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk commented on the tweet by saying that a shark cage match is "the blow off", which means that the shark cage should only be involved when their feud reaches the boiling point and should be well-suited at WrestleMania. Punk also added that he is scouting WWE NXT for a heel tag-team.

WWE on FOX also replied to Punk with a 'haha' emoji.

Shark cage is the blow off. At mania. Peaks and valleys. Scouting Nxt for heel tag team. — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 13, 2019

The reason why WWE on FOX mentioned the shark cage is that Punk originally came up with the idea. The Voice of the Voiceless returned on this week's WWE Backstage after being absent on last week's episode and had an interesting and humorous storyline idea for the Rusev-Lana-Lashley angle.

Punk said that they should do a match at WrestleMania 36 where they put Lana inside a shark cage and the loser of the match will get what is in the shark cage. Punk is well-known for his witty and sarcastic remarks and it seems he isn't that much of a fan of this angle.