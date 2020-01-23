CM Punk compares Becky Lynch and Asuka to legendary movie heroes and villains

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

CM Punk, Asuka, and Lynch

On last night's edition of WWE Backstage, the show's analyst and special contributor CM Punk made his return and discussed a wide variety of topics concerning the Royal Rumble. Punk also opened up on the rivalry between WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Asuka.

He made a very interesting comparison while talking about the feud when Renee Young asked him about the importance of the upcoming Women's title match for Lynch.

I think it's everything, right? I think, you know... Superman has Lex Luthor, Batman has The Joker, for Becky, it's Asuka. I don't wanna see that go away. I love Asuka, just a huge fan.

Also read: Hulk Hogan fires back at fans who ask him why he wasn't a high-flyer

The tag team rivalry between Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair and The Kabuki Warriors culminated in a TLC match at the namesake PPV, which Asuka and Kairi Sane ended up winning. Things didn't end here, as The Empress of Tomorrow proceeded to stake her claim on the RAW Women's title and will now be facing Lynch for the same at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Last year, Asuka tapped Lynch out in a SmackDown Women's title match at the Royal Rumble. A lot has changed since then and Lynch is now arguably the biggest star in WWE. It would be interesting to see who comes out the victor when all is said and done.